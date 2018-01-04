11-year-old dead after being struck by train in Haines City

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl was killed Wednesday when she was struck by an Amtrak train, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the girl was identified as Yazmin White.

"We are absolutely heartbroken over the loss of 11-year-old Yazmin White, who was fatally struck by a train in Haines City yesterday. This is a tragedy no parent or family should ever have to go through. Please keep them in your prayers," Polk County Sheriff Judd said.

