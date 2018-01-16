3 adults, 2 children shot during drive-by in Alachua, police say

ALACHUA, Fla. - Three adults and two children were shot Monday night in the city of Alachua, about 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 7 p.m. at two homes at North Main Street and Northwest 157th Place.

An Alachua Police Department spokesman told News 6 partner WJXT-TV that investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and in retaliation for a shooting that happened Sunday at a park.

Police said they're searching for the gunman.

According to WCJB-TV, Alachua County Fire Rescue confirmed the five victims were taken to a hospital after the drive-by shooting. Fire Rescue told WCJB that one was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and three were in non-life-threatening condition, including the two children.

Alachua County sheriff's deputies were called to assist with the investigation.

