Search continues in Florida for parents of baby found floating in ocean

BOYNTON, Fla. - A dead baby found floating in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida was four to seven days old and had likely been in the water for less than one day, investigators said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Capt. Steven Strivelli said the child they're calling "Baby Jane" was found near Boynton Inlet on June 1 had "very likely" floated northward from Broward County.

More News Headlines

Strivelli said investigators "desperately need to talk" to the baby's parents. He said multiple agencies are reviewing numerous tips, but none has panned out.

Strivelli would not say whether the medical examiner has discovered a cause of death, or whether investigators believe the baby was dead before she went into the water.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.