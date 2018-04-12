Search launched for missing 11-year-old Florida boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday at his home in Holiday, WTSP-TV reported.

Authorities are looking for Janoy Romero, who was last seen wearing blue shorts, a brown polo shirt with stripes, and gray and green Nike shoes.

WTSP-TV reported that Janoy asked his mother for a dollar to go to the store and hasn't been seen since. The store is about half mile from his home.

Sheriff's officials said there are not any signs that Janoy was abducted, and the boy does not have any medical or mental conditions.

Anyone who sees Janoy is asked to call 911.

