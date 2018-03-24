4 juveniles in custody after joyride ends in crash, deputies say

OVIEDO, Fla.- - Four juveniles are in custody after deputies said they went on a joyride through multiple cities before crashing into a tree.

Deputies said a 17-year-old driver stole a truck from his father in Casselberry and took three of his friends on a joyride to Oviedo.

Deputies said the driver hit another car near a Kohl’s off Highway 417 and did not stop. Deputies said the driver of the car that was struck followed the teens a 1.5 miles to Carolina Street, where the teens ran over a mailbox and then crashed head on into a tree on the front lawn of a home.

After crashing, deputies said the four got out of the car and starting running down the street. They were later arrested.

Deputies said the driver is facing grand theft charges and the three others were arrested on unrelated charges. The case has been turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol and is still under investigation.

The incident alarmed residents near the accident scene.

Ruth Keefer said she went to the store and came back to find deputies searching for the four juveniles.

“Crazy kids,” Keefer said. “That’s today’s kids. People have no control.”

Heather Wonnacott said she was worried about her safety when deputies told her they were looking for the four juveniles, but added she’s happy more damage wasn’t done.

“What if it wasn’t a mailbox?” Wonnacott said. “What if it wasn’t a telephone pole or something sturdy?”

