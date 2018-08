LAKE MARY, Fla. - Seminole County deputies are searching for a missing 6-year-old autistic child.

Humza Mohammad Syed was last seen around 9 p.m. at his home on Ridgemount Place in Lake Mary.

Syed was wearing gray shirt and navy blue shorts. He is nonverbal and may not respond to his name.

