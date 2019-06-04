Man dies after crash in Longwood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead after a crash in Longwood on Monday.

Investigators said the crash happened at the Window Place on State Route 434 around 7:12 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said preliminary information shows the driver may have suffered a medical issue before crashing into the building.

The driver was transported to South Semnole Hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

