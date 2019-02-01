Man walking tricycle dead after being struck in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. near Fernwood Boulevard and U.S. 17-92.

Officials said a truck was exiting a driveway to travel onto U.S. 17-92 as a pedestrian was walking his tricycle within a crosswalk along U.S. 17-92 at Fernwood Boulevard.

The truck failed to yield to the pedestrian for an unknown reason, officials said. The front-left side of the truck ran over the pedestrian and the tricycle.

Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

