Motorcyclist dead after crash in Seminole County, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Friday evening in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at CR-426 and Old Mims Road around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. It's not known what led up to the crash.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

