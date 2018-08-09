Multiple robberies have Sanford community on alert

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are on alert after a man was arrested for attacking a woman and stealing her purse downtown.

Frederick Redding was arrested on Tuesday after police said he attacked a woman on 3rd street.

Police said he grabbed her purse, knocked her to the ground and when she wouldn’t let go, he dragged her on the back until the strap finally broke.

The victim told police he went running off in a red shirt with pajama-style pants.

“A woman came out, she rolled by and she was in a car, she asked me if I’ve seen a guy that came through here with a purse,” said one man who lives near downtown. “I said I didn’t see him, but I would be on the lookout for him.”

A similar incident happened a week earlier on Willow Avenue. Police said a Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed by a man that hopped out of a bush, threatening him with a hacksaw. The incidents happened less than a mile away from each other.

Neighbors said they’ll keep their eyes peeled.

“I’ll be more alert about it, because on the weekends I have my kids her and I have to protect them,” one neighbor said.

Police said they are working on connecting both of the cases and that they are looking for a woman that could have been helping the suspect as a person of interest.



