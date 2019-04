SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Matthew Polchinski, 35, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking northbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard near Laurel Avenue, troopers said.

The vehicle was traveling south on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

