Police looking for 2 men in connection to Lake Mary Wendy's robbery

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Lake Mary police are looking for two men who held up a Lake Mary Wendy's early Sunday morning.

​Police said the incident happened at the Wendy's on Flagg Lane when two men approached an employee outside of the building and he let them inside.

Once inside, the men, who police said were armed, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount.

The three employees were not harmed, police said.

Police are looking for two black males who had their faces covered during the incident.

