Man hospitalized after Sanford shooting

SANFORD, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital after being shot on Saturday in Sanford, according to police.

The incident occurred at 703 West 1st St., where police found David Hernandez wounded, according to authorities.

Police said Hernandez is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone wishing to report information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.