SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously not to pass an amendment that would have led to developments near Chuluota Road.

With a vote of 4-0, a proposal was turned down that would have brought 600 homes, 500 apartments and 1.5 million square feet in retail space near County Road 419.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.