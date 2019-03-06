Winter Park man arrested after naked chase

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County sheriff's deputies said they arrested a man on Sunday after he crashed his car into a fence and led them on a chase naked.

Neighbors told News 6 they saw Xavier Chin, 20, crash into the fence at around 5:20 p.m. on Lake Mills Road.

That's when they said Chin got out of the car naked and started running from deputies.

Cellphone video obtained by News 6 shows Chin running through the neighborhood.

According to his arrest report, deputies chased Chin through fields in the Chuluota area and in between homes.

They said he broke into a home about one mile away from the crash scene, where he ran past the resident who was making dinner and hid from law enforcement in a bedroom.

Deputies said they found Chin in the man's bed covered in blood and mud.

They said they transported him to an emergency room in Oviedo to be treated for injuries related to the crash.

He was booked at the Seminole County Jail on Monday, where his bail was set at $18,000.

He's charged with burglary, hit-and-run, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.​

