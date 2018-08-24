Woman arrested after punching driver, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office after a witness said she punched another driver.

Deputies said the altercation happened on Saturday evening after 6 p.m. near US 17-92 and County Road 419 in Sanford.

The victim said that the woman got out of her car and punched him through the window of his vehicle in the middle of traffic, according to deputies.

"Some woman just got out of her car and punched me in the face," the victim said to dispatchers. "I had gotten in front of her because I had enough space. That was it. And then she passed me and I noticed she seemed like disgruntled about it."

Investigators said that the two vehicles came to a stop at a red light near CR 419 when a witness told deputies that 21-year-old Ashley Alvelo got out of her vehicle and began punching the victim through his vehicle's window.

"Then we got to the stop light and now I was in front of her," the victim told dispatchers. "She got out of the car from behind me, comes up. This is in the middle of traffic, walks up to my car and just starts yelling at me."

While on the phone with dispatchers, the victim is heard saying that the two vehicles reached speeds of 100 mph. Also the victim said that there was a small child in the back seat of Alvelo's vehicle.

Deputies wrote in their report that their investigators were able to confirm Alvelo is the registered owner of the Nissan Altima described.

Alvelo faces charges of felony child neglect and battery, according to deputies.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.