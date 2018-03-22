Woman found dead at John E. Polk Correctional Facility, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Sharon Lynn Sailey, a 41-year old woman who was in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

Deputies said JEPCF staff discovered Sailey unresponsive in her cell at approximately 4:09 p.m. Wednesday.

Detention deputies administered CPR and utilized and automated external defibrillator in an attempt to revive Sailey, deputies said.

Jail medical staff and Seminole County Fire Rescue also responded but all efforts to save Sailey’s life were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff''s office.

Deputies said an autopsy will be conducted, but a preliminary investigation indicates no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Sailey had been in JEPCF since March 7 for felony retail theft and possession of an anti-shoplifting device, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.