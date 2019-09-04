Woman spots gator in her pool in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - An Altamonte Springs woman had quite the morning surprise on Wednesday.

Angelique Micallef-Courts said she woke up and found an alligator in her pool.

She said the gator is pretty small.

"Unless it is a nuisance it can hopefully find its own way back to the little Wekiva River which is in my backyard," she said.

Micallef-Courts lives in the San Sebastian neighborhood by State Road 434 and State Road 436.

Her post of the video on Facebook has more than 80 interactions and 70 comments.

