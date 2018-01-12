Sumter County deputies arrest man accused of killing 16-year-old girl

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused in the homicide death of a Leesburg teenager found dead in a Sumter County home in November was arrested Friday, Sumter County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies said Larry Darnell Peavy, 35, of Bushnell, was arrested in a Leesburg parking lot, but did not provide further detail about his arrest.

In November, deputies said the body of Aleaya Maria Jackson, 16, was found inside a home on Pine Street in Bushnell on Nov. 5 after Peavy brought Jackson and her friend to the home.

Peavy was a family friend and a colleague of Jackon's father, deputies said.

Deputies said one of the girls called and a well-being check was requested. The Daily Commercial newspaper published court documents that stated Jackson's cause of death was "ligature strangulation," adding, "The black tape was so tight around the victim's mouth and neck that it appeared to create skin folds on the back of the victim's neck."

Peavy was seen driving in the Ft. Pierce area on Nov. 7, where officials said he later abandoned his vehicle.

At the end of November, the reward for anyone who might have any information about Peavy's whereabouts was increased from $5,000 to $10,000

Officials said Peavy has warrants for his arrest including first-degree murder, kidnap - false imprisonment, sexual assault with a weapon or force, and kidnap-commit or facilitate the commission of a felony.

