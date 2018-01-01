Woman dies after driving off boat ramp into Lake Panasoffkee

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman died early New Year's Day in Sumter County after driving into Lake Panasoffkee, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said Karen Annettee Martin, 53, of Wildwood, was traveling on County Road 514 and entered a paved boat ramp at Lake Panasoffkee, and drove into the water.
Martin was taken to a hospital, where she died, the FHP said.
