Woman found dead inside Oxford home

OXFORD, Fla. - A woman was found dead inside a home in Oxford on Saturday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman appears to have been the victim of a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

For the past 24 hours, neighbors have been left with questions, and watching as crime scene investigators and detectives have been trying to piece together how a woman was killed inside a home on County Road 223.

Detectives say they're still working to identify the woman who was killed and notify her family. They're also right now working all leads and searching for witnesses to try and find out more about what happened.

Neighbors just want answers for this bizarre crime in their usually quiet neighborhood. Detectives say it appears to be an isolated incident.

"We're kind of in shock to see that we bought a house here for no crime and there's something like this across the street to happen," said Bailey Coon, who lives nearby.

Deputies said this is the second homicide in Sumter County this year.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-569-1600.

