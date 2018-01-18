Woman in The Villages accused of larceny, fraud in rental house scheme

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman in The Villages is behind bars after being accused of swindling out-of-state victims out of money for a rental property.

Sumter County deputies said 64-year-old Jacalyn Hamilton-O'Neil rented out a home to nearly 50 victims and overlapped the time block during winter and spring of this year.

Deputies said Hamilton-O'Neil would receive the payments in advance and tell the potential clients the home was no longer available.

She made partial repayments to the alleged victims but is accused of defrauding victims from Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Canada out of over $26,000.

Hamilton-O'Neil is charged with organized fraud, theft from persons 65 or older and grand theft.

