LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. - A shark attack was caught on video in Florida.

The video shows a large hammerhead chasing a tarpon off the coast of Sarasota County.

Alexxis Jade DeJesus recorded the video Sunday afternoon near Longboat Key and posted it to Facebook.

In the video, the large shark comes close to DeJesus' boat before chomping down on the large fish.

If you're ever going in the water, beware!

