Video shows Coast Guard rescuing Florida boaters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Five boaters survived after their ship suddenly began to sink off the coast of St. Petersburg.

[WATCH RESCUE VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY]

The U.S. Coast Guard says members on a training mission spotted the group from the skies.

All of them were hanging onto debris from the "Two Georges" charter fishing boat out of Tarpon Springs.

“When the boat started sinking, the men began throwing life jackets, coolers and safety gear in the water” said Mack, one of the rescued boaters.

An Emergency Position Indicating Radio was also in the supplies with the boaters. Thankfully, the device led crews to their position.

"It was a wonderful sight," said Mack.

A 45-foot rescue boat from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Sand Key was launched and managed to pick up all five boaters, who were in good condition.

"We recommend all boaters have a registered EPIRB, and know where all their equipment is in case of an emergency." Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Whitaker said.



