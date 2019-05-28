Volusia County School Board fires superintendent

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County School Board has voted 3-2 to terminate Superintendent James Russell's contract effective June 30.

The district will have to pay $85,000 in early severance.

News 6 spoke with school board member, Carl Persis before the vote.

"I think the straw that broke the camel's back was that the Department of Justice investigation, that the two new board members were not informed about it and heard about it first from the union president," said Persis.

Persis agreed that it's time for a new leader and said he grew frustrated over the school district as a whole, specifically the elementary curriculum.

"We can do better. I thought and it was two years, now going on three and I just think it's time for a change," said Persis.

