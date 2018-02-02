15-year-old girl seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 15-year-old Deltona girl was seriously injured after she was struck by a car while she was walking home from school.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the driver fled the scene and officers are seeking the public's help to find the driver and vehicle involved in the crash.
The victim is a Pine Ridge High School student who was attempting to cross Fort Smith Boulevard near the intersection of Rookery Avenue at 3:10 p.m.
The teen was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to Arnold Palmer Hospital to have reconstructive surgery due to facial injuries.
Deputies are looking for a light-colored 1980s two-door Chevy Monte Carlo or Oldsmobile Cutlass with a dark roof.
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (386) 248-1777.
