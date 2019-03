VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two juveniles were transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons after being rescued from rip currents in Volusia County on Saturday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The rescues occurred separately in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, authorities said.

Overall, 55 people were rescued from the ocean as of Sunday afternoon and over 100 were rescued over the weekend, authorities said.

