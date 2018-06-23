28-year-old woman dies on Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH - A 28-year-old woman from South Florida died at Daytona Beach Saturday morning, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The cause of death is still under investigation, according to officials.

Officials said that at approximately 8 a.m., staff responded to an unresponsive female near the seawall in the 600 block of Daytona Beach. The woman suffered an unknown medical condition and became unresponsive, officials said.

Officers and lifeguards performed CPR and the woman was transported to Halifax Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:01 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.