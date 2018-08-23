Arrested hit-and-run suspect had 6-year-old in car with him, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Deputies say an arrested hit-and-run suspect had a 6-year-old in the car with him.

Jonathan Vega, 30, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach. The incident was caught on the body camera of a Volusia County deputy.

Deputies said Vegas smashed into several cars on Beville Road near a Walmart and drove off.

Vega later told investigators a 6-year-old was in the back seat the entire time.

"He bounced off the Lexis, spun around and hit my car," a victim said.

She said Vega's car was in pretty bad shape after multiple impacts, and that his car started smoking.

"The car is spitting steam out and everything, and I'm sitting there with my mouth open going, 'He just hit my car,' and he's driving down the road. I'm going, like, 'Somebody call 911, like, now,'" she said.

Deputies told News 6 a woman was in the passenger seat when he was pulled over. The child was released to her grandmother.

News 6 is told the same car had been involved in another hit-and-run earlier in the day.

Vega is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.