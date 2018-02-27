BCU student expelled, arrested for allegedly possessing AR-15 on campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Bethune-Cookman student was arrested Sunday after he was parked in the university's parking lot with an AR-15 in plain view of campus police as they were patrolling the dorm room area.

Police said 20-year-old Ronald Jacques was found with one round in the chamber of the gun and a magazine with 17 more rounds.

When Jacques walked out of the car police said he admitted the rifle and the car were his own.

"BCU adheres to a strict, no guns policy on campus. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our No. 1 priority at Bethune-Cookman University," the school said in a statement.

Jacques was taken to the Volusia County Jail and officials said he did not explain why he was in possession of the gun.

He has been expelled from the university and was released from the jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

