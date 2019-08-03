Boy drowns in Daytona Beach wave pool

DAYTONA BEACH - A 5-year-old boy drowned at a Daytona Beach wave pool Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

The boy was swimming in the wave pool at Daytona Lagoon with his family before he was taken out and lifegaurds administered CPR just before 1 p.m., according to authorities.

The boy was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center but died en route.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now,” says Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon. “This is a tragedy that leaves us all with heavy hearts.”

It's unclear if the waves were running when the boy drowned, according to Currie.

The boy was not wearing a lifej acket because he was in an area where one wasn't required, Currie said.



