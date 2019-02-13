Couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Ormond-by-the-Sea

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man and woman were found dead Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Ormond-by-the-Sea, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered Ronald Alan Still Sr., 59, and Gail Ann Still, 57, dead in a home on Seabridge Drive.

Deputies said the couple's daughter received a text message from her father indicating there was trouble. An initial investigation suggests Ronald Still killed his wife, then himself, officials said.

"This is the type of tragedy you fear when you respond to a potential domestic violence situation," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "My heart goes out to the family and friends who are left to deal with their loss."

