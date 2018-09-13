Daytona Beach investigators seeking help to find car in triple fatality

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach traffic homicide investigators are seeking help to identify a car involved in a fatal crash on Sept. 3.

The driver of the vehicle, Marquise Jenkins, along with passengers Danquelle Nash and Alex Thomas, were killed when Jenkins lost control of the car while driving at a high rate of speed on South Beach Street, according to authorities.

The car struck a tree and went airborne, crushing its roof.

Anyone with information regarding the car in the photo is asked to call Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372 or email fulcherhenry@dbpd.us.



