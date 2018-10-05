Man arrested as deputies investigate shooting between neighbors in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - A man has been arrested after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Howland Boulevard.

Officials said Matthew Karnes, 46, told deputies the altercation began when his neighbor's young son was throwing a ball against Karnes' fence.

Karnes asked the boy to stop and he did, officials said. The boy's father than confronted Karnes.

The neighbor, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Gregory Castellanos, 41, knocked on Karnes' door. Officials said when Karnes opened his door, Castellanos, who had armed himself with a black pistol, dropped the gun, picked it up and pointed it at Karnes.

The men exchanged words, and when Karnes saw the gun, he pushed Castellanos out of his doorway, officials said. Fearing for his safety, Karnes grabbed his rifle and opened the door slightly, looking to see if the neighbor had left.

Officials said Karnes was met by Castellanos' pistol pointing at his face. Castellanos fired into the house, missing Karnes.

Karnes got scared and shot at Castellanos, retreated in his house and called law enforcement officers for help, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Karnes told deputies he didn't know where the man was or if he was injured. Officials said Castellanos suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

Deputies discovered that during the gunfire, a car traveling on Howland Boulevard was struck in the rear windshield with an errant bullet, officials said. The occupants of the vehicle were not harmed.

Upon his release from the hospital Thursday night, officials said Castellanos was charged by Volusia County sheriff's detectives with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and carrying a concealed firearm.

Castellanos is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $25,000 bail bond, officials said.

The incident shut down a section of the busy roadway, causing cars to detour at the height of the evening rush hour.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.