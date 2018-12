Natilee Cutlip (photo courtesy of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DELTONA, Fla. - A 17-year-old Deltona girl who was reported missing Saturday has been found, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they were searching for Natilee Cutlip.

On Saturday evening, Cutlip was found walking in Deltona and is OK, officials said.

