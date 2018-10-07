Deputies search for woman who escaped from patrol car in Seville, officials say

SEVILLE, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a woman who escaped from a patrol car after being arrested on warrants for multiple burglaries, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Amie Tyson, 41, and Thomas Walton, 50, were being arrested on burglary warrants from Volusia and Putnam counties just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Barton Street in Seville.

Tyson and Walton had been secured and handcuffed in separate patrol vehicles. Deputies said Tyson managed to slip out of her handcuffs, escape the patrol car and take off running.

A helicopter and bloodhounds are being used to search for Tyson. Deputies said a message was sent by telephone to about 121 residents within a 2-mile radius of Barton Street, notifying them that Tyson had escaped arrest in Seville and to be on the lookout for her.

Walton was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail without incident, deputies said.

Tyson is described by the Sheriff's Office as a white woman with brown hair who is 5 feet tall and wore a black tank top, jeans and no shoes.

Anyone who knows Tyson's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-943-8276.

