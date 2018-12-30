1 dead in crash on I-4 in Volusia County, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Saturday night on I-4 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 118 around 8:45 p.m.

A vehicle struck a light pole and caught fire, troopers said. One person has been pronounced dead after the crash.

It's not known what led up to the crash. Troopers said the right two lanes of the interstate were blocked Saturday night.

[CHECK: Latest traffic conditions]

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.