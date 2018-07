NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A litter of kittens was thrown from a moving car in New Smyrna Beach on Thursday, according to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society.

One kitten was saved by a driver, but the rest were killed after they were thrown from a car along Interstate 44.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The kitten, named Crash, was checked by a doctor and is doing well.



