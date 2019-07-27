Man bitten by shark in New Smyrna Beach, officials say

NEW SMRYNA BEACH, Fla. - A man was bitten by a shark Saturday afternoon in New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Officials said a 49-year-old Arizona man was bitten at about 4:30 p.m. on the right leg by a shark.

The man was treated at the scene and not transported by ambulance, officials said. The man drove himself to a medical center to seek further care, according to the news release.

On Saturday, Volusia County Beach Safety said it rescued 32 people from the ocean without incident, officials said.

