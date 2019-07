VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in an accident on Sunday when the ATV he was riding in lost control and overturned on top of him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The accident happened at 905 Indian Hammock Drive in Volusia County, authorities said.

