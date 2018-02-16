Man found in woods after armed robbery of Deltona restaurant employee

DELTONA, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is accused of robbing a Deltona Chinese restaurant employee a gunpoint Thursday night, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said Tyron Conquest is accused of pointing a gun at the victim's head as she was leaving the China Kitchen restaurant at 915 Doyle Road Thursday evening.
The victim told deputies Conquest stole her backpack, which contained $5,000 in bundled cash from the business, her cellphone, keys and wallet.
Deputies were able to track down Conquest using the DeLand Police Department K-9 unit and Alert 1 helicopter, where he was found in the woods.
Conquest was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, grand theft, possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting arrest without violence.
"In the same area where they found Conquest and other items, deputies also recovered a handgun loaded with eight 9mm rounds. About $3,000 in cash was recovered," officials said in a release.
Conquest is being held on $81,000 bond.
