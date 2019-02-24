Man killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 58-year-old man from Georgetown was killed Saturday in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Raymond Tange was killed after he struck a car that was pulling a trailer along County Road 305.

The car with the trailer was attempting to turn left onto a private driveway, and after Tange’s car struck the trailer, he was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.