Man killed in Volusia County crash on I-95, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in a Volusia County crash after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when his vehicle

was stopped in the right lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said.



The man killed in the crash was identified by authorities as 61-year-old John Beneduce of Middleburg, Florida.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle did not see Benduce's car when he struck it.

After the collision, Beneduce's vehicle traveled off the road, overturned and caught fire.

The victim was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, officials said.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

