4 sought after man shot inside Daytona Beach apartment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was found shot early Tuesday morning inside a Daytona Beach apartment, and police are searching for four assailants.

The apparent random shooting was reported at 629 Jean St.

Police said the victim answered the door after someone knocked, and he was shot.

According to police, four people, including two men wearing hoodies, were seen leaving the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man said he does not know the culprits.

