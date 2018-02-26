Manatee washes ashore on Volusia County Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officials said a juvenile manatee washed ashore on a Volusia County Beach Monday.
A Volusia County Beach Safety ocean rescue official estimated the manatee was 5 feet long.
Beach Safety spokeswoman Tamra Malphurs said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the manatee for further care.
Morris said officials do not have any updates on the manatee's condition.
