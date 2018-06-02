Missing 96-year-old man sought by Volusia County Sheriff's Office

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a 96-year-old DeLand man who went missing Saturday.

Steve Colletti was last seen Saturday afternoon at his home on the 2400 block of Lake Talmadge Drive in DeLand when he reportedly left to feed some cats behind a Wendy’s restaurant. Deputies checked that area as well as other areas in DeLand where Mr. Colletti often visits (Publix, Walmart, or anyplace he can get coffee).

Colletti was driving a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag Z9FXW. The vehicle has blue stripes on the side and a pink sticker on the rear bumper. He was wearing a blue striped shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Colletti or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

