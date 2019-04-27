Motorcyclist dead after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. at State Road 415 and Reed Ellis Road.

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Details were not given regarding whether there were any other injuries or what led up to the crash.

