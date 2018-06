Sept. 2, 2006: Douglas W. Pennington, 49, killed himself and his two sons, Logan P. Pennington, 26, and Benjamin M. Pennington, 24, during a visit to the campus of Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, W. Va.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A spokesman for the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said no injuries were reported after a shooting in New Smyrna Beach.

Deputies said a man told them he went to buy a dirt bike and the owner fired shots at him with a rifle.

No additional details have been given.

Check back with ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.