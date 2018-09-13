One man arrested, another on the run from August shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One man has been arrested but another is still on the run in the wake of an August shooting in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are looking for 30-year-old Zachary ‘Ziggy” Dreiling, who has a warrant out for his arrest on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of shooting into a vehicle.

Deputies said they have arrested 31-year-old Stanley Jones on principal to the same charges as Dreiling.

On Aug. 20, deputies spotted the vehicle of a 35-year-old man from Deltona who had been shot.

Deputies and an ambulance crew caught up to the vehicle, and the shooting victim was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they believe Jones was the driver and Dreiling was the shooter in the incident.

Dreiling should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-277-TIPS or via the app available on the website, northeastflorida.crimestoppersweb.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.