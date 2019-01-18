Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in DeLand, officials say

DeLAND, Fla. - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in DeLand, officials said.

Officers went to the area of South Woodland Boulevard and Barrington Avenue. The crash happened at 6:40 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

DeLand police said a male pedestrian, who was not identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle heading north on Woodland Boulevard.

Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene Thursday evening. Police said the northbound lanes of Woodland Boulevard have been shut down and traffic was being rerouted.

